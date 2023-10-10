Vernon council to write to Health Canada over cannabis facility odours

Photo: Pixabay

Cannabis concerns from Middleton Mountain residents have prompted Vernon city council to contact Health Canada, looking for answers.

Coun. Kari Gares said in Tuesday's council meeting that it is “imperative” council send a letter to Health Canada about the odour coming from the Kosmina Road facility.

A report to council found that "Health Canada Controlled Substances and Cannabis Branch is aware of the outdoor odour issue from this facility and have advised they will move forward with compliance and enforcement at their discretion."

Gares said she thought a letter should be sent right away.

“I think we need to be very firm on the stance that it is an issue, if it is an issue that we are asking them to deal with expediently," said Gares.

City staff informed council the facility is aware of the odour issue, and was trying to “update (its control measures) accordingly.”

Coun. Brian Guy added that the issue seems to be stuck in a status quo, and suggested council write to MP Mel Arnold, as this is a federal issue overseen by a federal agency.

“I think our bylaw officers are doing their best to influence the situation without having any authority,” said Guy.

“The facility is required to remove odours and there’s Health Canada that's responsible for that, but it doesn't seem to be doing its job and won't tell us if they'll do their job or not,” said Guy.

Council passed a motion to write to Health Canada and include the number of complaints the city has received about the problem – at last count that number is 44. A copy of the letter will be sent to MP Arnold.

“Every time we receive additional complaints, we (should) continue to write these letters until the issue is dealt with,” said Gares.