Vernon Winter Carnival Teen Night a 'resounding success'

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

Vernon Winter Carnival's Teen Night on Friday was a "resounding success."

Carnival executive director Kris Fuller says about 100 enthusiastic youths attended the Vernon Rec Centre auditorium, with another 40 enjoying swimming and gym activities.

"It was truly a remarkable turnout," says Fuller.

"The teenagers absolutely loved the slushes, axe throwing, music, pool games and the free draws."

The Okanagan Learning Foundation sponsored the event.

A similar one in May drew a crowd of about 90.

"The event's success has left the teens eagerly anticipating the next one," in February, says Fuller.