Vernon Winter Carnival Teen Night a 'resounding success'

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival
Vernon Winter Carnival's Teen Night on Friday was a "resounding success."
Carnival executive director Kris Fuller says about 100 enthusiastic youths attended the Vernon Rec Centre auditorium, with another 40 enjoying swimming and gym activities.
"It was truly a remarkable turnout," says Fuller.
"The teenagers absolutely loved the slushes, axe throwing, music, pool games and the free draws."
The Okanagan Learning Foundation sponsored the event.
A similar one in May drew a crowd of about 90.
"The event's success has left the teens eagerly anticipating the next one," in February, says Fuller.