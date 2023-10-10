Man charged with first-degree murder in OKIB death to stand trial

Photo: RCMP/file photo May 2022 photo of Wolf-Ingo Beyer's then missing truck.

The man accused of a murder on Okanagan Indian Band land will learn his trial dates next month.

Peter Michael Visintainer is charged with the first-degree murder of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer and appeared briefly in Vernon Law Courts on Tuesday.

Beyer’s body was found on 6 Mile Creek Road on the Westside, May 29, 2022.

Following the discovery, RCMP were interested in the whereabouts of Beyer's truck and the timeline of events before and after his death.

Police released photos of the missing two-door, one ton truck that had distinctive mud flaps with “WOLF” written across them.

At the time, the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Section was looking for any additional information.

“The vehicle may have been driving erratically or below the speed limit, and this may trigger the public’s memory of the vehicle,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski.

The truck was found parked at a Vernon business on May 30, 2022, and officers quickly determined it had been stolen.

Visintainer, who was born in 1961, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was replaced with a first-degree murder charge in August of last year.

His next court appearance is Nov. 6 in Vernon.