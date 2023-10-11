World Religions Conference in Vernon asks age-old question: Is there life after death?

Photo: World Religions Conference

Life after death is a common thread in many religions.

But is it a myth or reality?

That's the theme of a World Religions Conference event Oct. 16 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Organizers promises an "enlightening evening of dialogue and discovery."

"With all the calamities and disasters, we are witnessing right in our own backyards, and wars and rumours of wars around the world, perhaps the question about life after death is becoming ever more important," says Mehgan Cabrera with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

"It's a question that has intrigued humanity for centuries."

Representatives from diverse faiths will explore the timeless mystery, from Islam to Christianity, Bahai to Judaism, Buddhism, and more.

The event is sponsored by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama, which seeks to "promote understanding between people of different religions and to bring harmony among the people of the world by bringing them closer to God."

Its motto is: Love for All, Hatred for None.

The Vernon event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with moderated discussions and a Q&A session.

Admission is free, and a free East Indian dinner will follow. Register here.

"Bring your questions, curiosity, and an open heart," organizers say.