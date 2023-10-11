Thursday service to remember homeless lives lost in Vernon

Photo: North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy

Vernon's 10th annual homeless memorial takes place Thursday in Polson Park.

As B.C.'s opioid and homeless crises both continue their grim toll, the memorial will remember those among the unhoused who lost their lives.

A memorial service will take place at "the rock" in Polson Park.

The boulder beside Vernon Creek includes a plaque dedicated to the marginalized who have died.

Rev. Chuck Harper with the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy says he had a "Popeye Moment" in 2013 when he realized he needed to do something.

That year, 14 homeless people died in Vernon.

While homelessness and drug use are often associated, provincial statistics show men in the trades are most likely to die from drug use.

Toxic drug deaths are the second leading cause of death in B.C., and numbers from September show 30 deaths this year in Vernon, and more than 1,600 across the province.

Harper says the memorial provides "a quiet respectful place for people to come and remember loved ones. This gives them dignity."

It also serves as a place of advocacy.

"Death on the streets continues to be a problem, and it is not going away. The issues are complex. But we need to do more about these tragic deaths and losses of loved ones. Many of these deaths are largely preventable. So yearly the community gathers together to remember our fallen friends," Harper says on the memorial's webpage.

"The issues of homelessness and poverty will continue to affect the lives of our marginalized people ... I wanted to do something respectful, something that honours the lives of our street friends, our family members; people who are dealing with mental illness, addiction, suicide and murder," Harper said in 2014 as the memorial was created.

Thursday's event takes place at 2 p.m. in the garden beside the gazebo, on the west side of the park.