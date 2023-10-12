Armstrong study reimagines its main downtown corridor

Photo: Wikipedia

In preparation for the Shuswap Rail Trail expanding to Armstrong, the city is reimagining its main corridor along Pleasant Valley Road/Boulevard.

The City of Armstrong is kicking off a comprehensive revitalization initiative seeking input for improvements to the downtown, reimagining the area from Smith Drive to City Hall.

The public is welcome to join in the following ways:

In-person walk-shops the week of Oct. 23 for all community members

An invitation-only targeted workshop on Nov. 2 for business owners and community partners

An open house the evening of Nov. 9 for all community members

Those unable to attend an in-person event can do a self-directed 'walk-shop', booklets can be found at City Hall. They can alternatively take an online survey.

There will also be a chance to review and provide feedback on the draft plan before adoption by council.

The project has received funding from the Province of B.C.’s Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program and the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior.

The funding also allowed the city to appoint a part-time, contract economic development co-ordinator.

The role will be to oversee the project, liaise with the business community and prepare an economic development action plan. Dione Chambers, formerly of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, will fill the role.

“We recognize that a strong economic plan is critical to realize the community’s long term economic sustainability,” says Laurie Cordell, Armstrong's manager of planning services.

The project is also supported by community partners the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, Communities in Bloom, and Community Futures North Okanagan.

More information about the project and future engagement events can be found here.

“Funding for construction is not within the scope of this project and will be considered through future city budget and grant application processes,” the city says.