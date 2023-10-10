Vernon's Shanda Hill overcomes snake encounter, 1 of 3 left in Mexico double deca race

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

And then there were three.

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill is one of just three competitors left at the Decaultratri Double Deca Continuous race in Mexico.

A field of six began the race, but half have dropped out due to injury or exhaustion.

"This race's difficulty level has proven to be highly challenging," Hills support team says.

Hill continues to run in second place, behind Ronny Roessler of Germany. Tsai Ming-Yi of Taiwan is in third.

Roessler was 180 kilometres into the 844-km run, while his was at 98 km as of this morning.

Hill faced challenging conditions overnight as heavy rain made it quite muddy.

This morning, she experienced "a genuinely terrifying moment" when she inadvertently stepped on a snake, and it coiled around her calf, her team says.

The gruelling race includes a 76-km, swim followed by a 3,600-km cycle and the 844-km run.

It goes 24 hours a day with only breaks for short sleeps and food.

That's the equivalent of 20 back to back Ironman triathlons.

This is Hill's second double deca race this year. She completed the Swiss Ultra Triathlon just 10 days before beginning the Mexico race.