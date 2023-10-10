Rare Thanksgiving thunderstorms rumble through the Okanagan

Photo: Rodney Saigeon/file photo

We’re used to seeing a bright harvest moon on dark October nights, but seeing lightning flash across the sky is definitely more rare.

Summer thunder storms are more common in the Okanagan.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says we can see lightning any time of the year in Canada, but October strikes are much more infrequent.

“Anytime you have warm air near the surface and colder air moving in above, you have the potential for unstable conditions – and if it reaches a certain threshold, that can result in thunderstorms,” says Charbonneau.

Conditions across the Okanagan were very summer-like leading up to Thanksgiving Monday, and then late in the day, Charbonneau says there was a change in air mass coming through.

The cold front mixing with the warm air caused conditions to destabilize.

“There was enough energy in the atmosphere that we actually got some thunderstorms developing and continuing for quite some time before tapering off late in the evening,” she explains.

Unlike summer thunderstorms, where precipitation often evaporates before hitting the ground, Monday’s storm was accompanied by a lot of rainfall, downgrading the risk of fires caused by lightning strikes.

Charbonneau also credits recent rains with downgrading fire danger levels between moderate and low.

“We aren’t sitting at the same sort of fire danger level right now that we had been earlier this summer,” she says.

While the likelihood of fires due to lightning strikes may have diminished, Charbonneau says when there’s lightning, there is always a danger.

She stands by the old adage: “when thunder roars, head indoors.”