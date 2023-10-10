Silver Star Mountain Resort doubles gondola capacity, adds new groomers

Photo: Destination Silver Star

Silver Star Mountain Resort has doubled gondola capacity for the impending winter season.

While an opening date has yet to be released, Destination Silver Star says 21 more cabins have been added to its Summit Express eight-passenger gondola, doubling uphill capacity to 2,400 riders per hour.

The resort has also added two new groomers to its fleet.

"The new machines will support terrain park maintenance, enhance natural terrain features and create more flawless corduroy runs," Destination Silver Star says.

"Silver Star is a spectacular winter destination with much to explore on and off the slopes. There's a reason Canadian ski pioneers, Olympians, and world champions across the globe call Silver Star home. And this winter, we have a lot of exciting updates to look forward to, not to mention a packed events calendar," says Destination Silver Star executive director Cassandra Zebleski.

A new restaurant will open this winter - The Spice House.

The Indian fusion restaurant is poised to add to the global flavours already found at the Bulldog Grand Cafe, Bugaboos Bakery Cafe, Pizza Gratta, Long John's Pub, Black Pine Social, The Den and Red Antler.

New Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) gates will scan all passes and tickets, eliminating the need to take out the ticket to get checked at the lifts.

The resort boasts 3,200 acres of terrain and 105 kilometres of Nordic trails connecting the resort to Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in the subalpine below.

It's the largest continuous groomed cross-country trail network in North America.