City of Vernon seeks community committee members to help guide council

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernonites looking to inform and advise council now have the perfect opportunity – volunteering on city committees.

Applications are open for the 2024 Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Tourism Commission, and Board of Variance. The committees have been established by council and are made up of both elected officials and the public.

The city says committees are meant to inform and advise council on the issues related to its respective mandate.

The City of Vernon is looking to fill 20 roles in total. It’s seeking seven positions on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee which will advise council on affordable housing matters. This group will also monitor and provide council with achievements of the implementations of the attainable housing strategy.

The housing committee is hoping to find applicants representing the following sectors: Two community representatives, two builder representatives, two not-for-profit housing representatives, and one seniors (55+) representative

For the Tourism Commission, the city has eight open positions. This committee will collaborate with tourism stakeholders to develop Vernon as a tourism destination. The commission will also try to increase the tourism-driven economic benefits to Vernon and try to determine programs and services that will enhance the city’s tourism sector.

The committee meets the third Wednesday of every month at 8 a.m. It's hoping to find representatives from the following sectors: Four from the accommodation provider sector, two from the arts & culture sector, one from the attractions sector, and one from the golf sector.

The Board of Variance is looking for five members to join, it operates independently of council and considers minor variances to the zoning bylaw on the grounds of hardship.

Board of Variance positions have three year terms and would expire in January 2027. Board members should be willing to attend meeting open to the public every month, but meeting are held as required. More information on the function of a Board of Variance in BC is available on the province's website.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 1 by 4:30 p.m. Applicants must reside within Vernon City Limits unless otherwise specified by the Committees Terms of Reference or the applicable Bylaw.

To learn more about the committees, which positions are available and apply, visit the City of Vernon website.