Greater Vernon Chamber lists nominees for Business Excellence Awards

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for its 39th annual Business Excellence Awards.

Nominations in 15 categories were accepted between July 24 and Aug. 27.

"When you look at the passion and thoughtfulness behind the nominations, it is abundantly clear that the public has a love for all things local, and they want to pay tribute to our entrepreneurs and community advocates," says chamber general manager Dan Proulx.?

Nominees were asked to complete a questionnaire to qualify for their category.

You can check out all the nominees here and have your say on the recipient of the People's Choice Award.

A panel of judges will review all of the completed nomination packages and determine winners in each category.

You can vote for People's Choice until Oct 14.

The awards will be handed out at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct 26.

"We look forward to celebrating all of the nominees and awarding the winners during the Chamber's signature event," says Proulx. "We are hoping the entire community will join us in recognizing our outstanding local businesses."

Tickets to the awards night are available here.