Dark chapter in Vernon's history told in book detailing internment camp

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Internees at the Vernon internment camp during the First World War.

Vernon's dark history is detailed in a recently released book.

The city was the site of an internment camp during and after the First World War, the details of which are told in the Vernon & District Family History Society book 'The most difficult of our camps – Vernon Internment Camp 1914-1920'.

Lead researcher and co-author Lawrna Myers says the book was launched at W. L. Seaton Secondary, where the land "used to be a jail, an insane asylum, an internment camp and now it's a high school."

Her father brought the dark history to her attention. "Every time we drove to the Monashee, my father would say 'that used to be a prisoner of war camp,'" Myers recalled.

The book "takes you into the lives of some of the internees, with numerous biographical sketches, great photographs and extensive details about their camp life," the historical society says.

During the First World War, 8,579 Ukrainians and other Europeans were incarcerated in 24 camps across Canada.

The book was seven years in the making and was made possible with a grant from the Endowment Council of the Canadian First World War Internment Recognition Fund.

MacDonald Park (Seaton's playing fields) became the longest occupied internment camp where men, women and children were held behind a barbed-wire fence.

The book also delves into work camps at Mara, Edgewood and Monashee.

More than 1,100 men, women and children were kept against their will and forced to work, building highways that many of us still travel today.

An excerpt from the book states:

"The internment camp in Vernon operated from Sept. 18, 1914, to Feb. 20, 1920, long after the war had ended, making it among the longest-lived of the camps that were established in Canada.

"In short, the Armistice on Nov. 11, 1918, was not a signal for the release of internees from Vernon, from other camps in the British Empire, or any allied power.

"Initially, delays in release were a result of a lack of ships in which to return prisoners to Germany, Austria-Hungary, and the Ottoman Empire and by an ongoing blockade of these countries, following the end of the war.

"Moreover, Great Britain and the United States postponed the release of prisoners to display solidarity with France. France sought to employ its prisoners in clearing minefields and in reconstructing regions in the northwestern part of the country, which had been fought over or occupied for most of the war.

"In 1919, a third factor delayed release: Great Britain and the United States decided to retain their prisoners until the Central Powers and especially Germany, signed a peace treaty. That occurred at Versailles, France on June 28, 1919."

The Vernon & District Family History Society will be selling copies of the book and providing membership information at Village Green Mall Oct. 20 and 21, and at its open house Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church.

Copies of the book are $30 - email [email protected].