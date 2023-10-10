Vernon Pickleball Association hopes to win 'Canada's Best' title

Photo: Vernon Pickleball Association

The Vernon Pickleball Association is in the running for the title of Canada’s Best Pickleball Club, as named by Pickleball Today.

VPA submitted its story to the e-platform in June and was voted into the top 11 clubs.

For the last three weeks, voting has been taking place across the country to decide which club is Canada’s best.

The VPA is hoping for a big push in votes as it's in a head-to-head battle with a small club from New Brunswick.

Voting ends Oct. 15, and the Vernon club is hoping to be crowned winner.

“Anyone can vote – you don't need to play pickleball or be a member of the VPA, but vote to support our wonderful city with spirit and to give the VPA bragging rights to being named Canada's Best Pickleball Club,” the club encourages.

Visit the Pickleball Today website and click on the green and yellow VPA logo to vote.

Voters will be asked to input their name, address, and email before hitting submit.