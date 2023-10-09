Great Halloween Tour of Vernon ready to get your scare on

Photo: Great Halloween Tour of Vernon

If you can't get enough of Halloween, the Great Halloween Tour of Vernon is for you.

Organized by local realtors John Deak and John Christmas, the self-guided tour has compiled some of the city's scariest decorations and over the top displays that are sure to please.

And there's still time to get yours included by messaging them on the tour's Facebook page.

There's two lists to choose from: Certified Scary Homes and Very Boo'tacular Homes.

Of course, you always visit both.

The first "are those absolutely crazy places that are so over top, we have no idea how they got that high! The people behind these homes are diabolical and dream Halloween, night after night," says Deak.

The second "are the houses that are really into Halloween, they get it and they want you to know it! Are you doing your Halloween duty if you don't check them out?"

To be included, your decorations must be fully up and running from Oct. 20 through Halloween.

'Certified' homes will get a sign on the yard, letting all the ghouls and goblins know that your house is "high-grade spooky stuff!"

Check back on Castanet for a tour of the homes once we get closer to Halloween.