Vernon ultra athlete completes 3,600 km cycle, moves on to 844 km run in Mexico

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill is glad to be done with the 3,600-kilometre cycle portion of the Decaultratri Double Deca Continuous race in Mexico.

After taking two spills on the bike course, Hill successfully completed the bike portion Sunday and has moved on to the next gruelling stage – an 844-km run.

"Words can't fully capture the exhilaration that Shanda is experiencing now that she's finally off her bike," her support team said on her Facebook page.

Strong winds had made the last 500 km of the bike "the toughest she's ever cycled."

A 76-km swim began the race, which runs 24 hours a day and is the equivalent of 20 back to back Ironman triathlons.

"With the biking behind her, Shanda is a mess," her team says, with scrapes and cuts on her legs, arms, and hands, and sore hips – but she is "ready to push through it physically and mentally."

This is Hill's second double deca race this year. She completed the Swiss Ultra Triathlon just 10 days before beginning the Mexico race.

She is currently running in second place.