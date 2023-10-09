Derby cars smashed up to win big

Chelsey Mutter

Car crashes, flames, smoke, and burning rubber – that was the scene at the 2023 Armstrong Demolition Derby on Sunday.

Organizer Lyle Williamson says this year's event sold out again, adding that last year's event sold out after its two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions.

“There's a lot going on; there are a bunch of heats happening here. I mean, both the cars and trucks put on great shows, and the figure-eight racing is fun to watch,” said Williamson.

“It keeps the crowd entertained; that's why they all come.”

Crowds cheered on vehicles as they rammed into each other, all hoping to eventually be the last car standing. Williamson said the winner of the day would receive a “pretty good” payout, and there were “a bunch of prizes for everybody.”

Vehicles came from all over BC and Alberta to take part in the Derby. This year, Williamson says, one vehicle drove all the way from California to participate. Attendees would have noticed both the Canadian and American anthems being sung for this reason.

Williamson said the vehicles would be smashed up at the event, but it doesn't mean the end of the road for the cars. Vehicles will be rebuilt, repaired, and raced again eventually.

“Sometimes you have bad luck; parts break. I've had cars just stop, then you fix them and bring them back out,” Williamson said.

“My car last year was done; we just took it apart and put the parts back in the next one.”

Vehicles are getting harder to source, said Williamson, and when a competitor finds one, they scoop them up quickly. The most important criteria when looking for a derby car is making sure it fits into the rules and fitting the cars with safety equipment.

“The biggest thing is having enough safety equipment for the drivers to be safe in there because it can be a rough ride,” said Williamson.