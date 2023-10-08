Man thrown clear of an ATV prompts safety reminder from VSAR

Photo: VSAR

A man thrown clear from an ATV Saturday night was rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services near Haddo Lake, in the backcountry east of Lake Country.

Coralie Nairn with VSAR says the man sustained significant injuries and “handled it like a rockstar” while waiting for help.

Two people were sharing one ATV on old logging roads with large ditches meant to prevent vehicles going through, but not necessarily to prevent ATVs, said Nairn. The pair were driving slowly up a hill when “part of the bank went out as he was navigating up it.”

“The second individual was thrown clear of the ATV,” said Nairn. The other person saw the injuries were significant enough to not attempt his own rescue.

With no cell service, the companion went for help, and he eventually found someone and was able to access a cell phone, and service, to call for help.

“After an assessment by our medics, an extrication plan was developed and our subject was carefully loaded onto a stretcher and into our 'rescue-bogan,'” says a post to the groups Facebook.

“With a combination of ATV towing and manual stretcher carries we were able transport our subject to the FSR and into the care of paramedics.”

Nairn says a passerby who came to help the pair was able to start a fire and keep the injured man warm until help arrived. She said it was several hours between the initial incident and when the pair were able to get a call for help and have VSAR arrive.

Something that could have gotten the duo help quicker, she says, would have been a satellite phone which doesn't require cell service to use.

The rescue group is reminding the public to be prepared with essentials when heading out on adventures. AdventureSmart.ca has a list titled Taking the Essentials which outline the items people should be prepared with when heading out.