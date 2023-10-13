Falkland kindergarten students develop their own land acknowledgement

Photo: SD83

Kindergarten students at Falkland Elementary School looked at the region in a new light and developed their own land acknowledgement.

Teacher Robbie McAfee started the process by watching the video “The word Indigenous – explained” with her students.

McAfee said they then discussed the video and related it to names of the people that live on land where they live and go to school.

The students then went outside and took a closer look at the land and talked about what they loved, and what they thought was beautiful about it.

McAfee took photos of the students with things from nature they thought were beautiful and made a large poster featuring the pictures for the classroom.

She then posed a question to the students: “What do we do on this land that makes us feel great?”

The answer was: “We have fun and enjoy life.”

The students discussed what happens when they lend something to someone and how you expect it to be returned in the same shape they received it.

She used the example of what happens when you lend someone a toy.

“You don’t want it to come back broken or ruined,” she said to the class.

She added that discussion led to what can be done to leave the land as beautiful as it is.

McAfee also read a book to the students called, “10 Things I Can Do To Help My World.”

Everyone in the class drew out a promise that they wanted to do to help keep the land beautiful.

McAfee says she plans on having the students notice the beauty of the land throughout the seasons and will update the pictures to reflect the season they are in.

“They may have new ideas for promises as well so we can adjust and change those to make sure they reflect our current feelings as well. I want to keep it as personal and meaningful as possible as I don’t want it to just become a memorized, recited, speech,” she said.

– with files from SD83