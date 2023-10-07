Vernon Homeless Memorial organizer says harm reduction is not helping opioid crisis

Photo: Castanet file photo

“Harm reduction does not work.”

That from Rev. Chuck Harper who is organizing the 10th annual Homeless Memorial in Polson Park Oct. 12 starting at 2 p.m.

Harper said the death rate among homeless due to overdoses continues to rise and things will not change until the system itself changes.

“A lot of people feel the same way that what we are doing is not working and we need to change what we are doing,” Harper said. “We need to get away from addiction maintenance to a recovery oriented system of care.”

Harper said not enough money and resources is being spend on addiction recovery.

Harper said decriminalization of hard drugs that was introduced in January is also not helping the situation.

“It's just going to keep getting worse until we change our way of thinking,” Harper said.

The memorial service will start at 2 p.m. at the west side of Vernon Creek at a rock that has a memorial plaque on it.

“We will be remembering so many of the folks we have lost over the last 10 years, especially this year,” Harper said.

The ceremony will feature guest speakers and the unveiling of a new plaque.

A dinner will be held for the street entrenched community at Vernon Family Church starting at 4 p.m.