Okanagan Landing Bench Road will be closed for two days

Photo: City of Vernon

Motorists can expect traffic disruptions along Okanagan Landing Bench Road.

The City of Vernon and contractors will be performing road maintenance beginning as early as Thursday.

Construction is estimated to be completed within two days, weather dependant.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Due to the nature of the work being performed, access will be limited to local traffic only during construction hours.

Motorists may experience difficulties accessing homes during the construction period and are asked to follow all traffic control on site during construction.