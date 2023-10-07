Vernon Search and Rescue and other first responders collected food for Lumby and District Food Bank

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue helped save North Okanagan residents from going hungry.

Earlier this week, VSAR, alongside many other first responders, participated in the ninth annual food drive in support of the Lumby and District Food Bank.

"This event was originally created by Const. Gary McLaughlin. It was designed to fight back against hunger in our communities,” said a statement on the VSAR Facebook page.

Each year emergency services drive door-to-door and collect food donations left at the bottom of driveways. Cash donations were also collected and all donations were brought to the local food bank to be sorted.

The event is always held before Thanksgiving, which allows food banks to stock up for increased demand from local families facing challenges in bringing food to tables.

“We were proud to be a part of this event and witness firsthand the amazing, community spirit and generosity that the Lumby residents have,” VSAR said,.