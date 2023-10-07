Vernon Fire Rescue Services reminding people to be careful during Fire Prevention Week

Photo: Pexels

“Cooking safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

That is the message Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) wants residents to remember during Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8 to 14.

VFRS is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), to promote this year’s campaign and help educate everyone about simple and important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Having knowledge about risks empowers a person to prevent a painful or expensive accident,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Every year our team responds to fires that could easily have been prevented and too often these fires result in injuries to people and significant damage to homes.”

VFRS offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid-and-pet-free zone” of at least 1 meter around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

