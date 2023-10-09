Staff recommending City of Vernon support request from The Roster Sports Club to expand its capacity

Photo: Castane file photo

A local watering hole wants to get bigger.

At their regular council meeting Tuesday, City of Vernon staff will recommend civic leaders support a proposed expansion at The Roster Sports Club.

In a report, staff recommends council advise the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch it supports the application submitted by the Roster Sports Club, 2319 53rd Ave., for a structural change to the existing service area to increase the occupant load from 95 to 140 patrons plus staff.

The report says the recommendation is based on the following reasons:

The subject property is in the C5 – Community Commercial zoning district and is located on 53rd Avenue and 24th Street adjacent to commercial and industrial properties. There is also residential development located to the east of the property. The zoning district permits the existing sports club, pub and restaurant use;

The subject property is in the North Vernon Neighbourhood and is surrounded by commercial, industrial and residential properties. It is designated Community Commercial in the Official Community Plan with the surrounding lots designated Light Industrial Service Commercial and Residential Medium Density. The subject use is compatible with existing and potential surrounding uses for the area;

The subject property is adequately served with parking. Spaces are provided on the subject property and two adjacent locations. Traffic in the area is not expected to be impacted by the proposed structural change. Similarly, noise in the area is not expected to change due to the proposed structural change;

The RCMP and Bylaw Compliance have indicated the proposed structural change for an increased occupant load at the Roster Sports Club does not present any policing concerns;

A change to the interior of the structure is not expected to negatively impact the community;

All owners and occupiers of lands and businesses operating within a 60-metre radius of the subject property were notified of the application, and were provided the opportunity to submit comments to the City.

A total of 136 property owners and occupiers, including businesses, were contacted. The city received two emails from the public expressing concern for the proposal.

Staff is also recommending the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch be advised that council is in support of the subject amendment to the liquor licence application as it addresses the LCRB criteria in the following manner: