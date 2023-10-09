O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society, Vernon Winter Carnival both looking for money from city of Vernon

Photo: Castanet file photo

Historic O'Keefe Ranch and the Vernon Winter Carnival are hoping for a financial boost from the city.

The O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society is asking Vernon City Council for an operating grant of $150,000 for 2024.

A report that will be presented to council at their regular meeting Tuesday, states the city annually includes in the financial plan a base grant of $50,000 funded from taxation. For 2023, the total operating grant was $150,000 with the additional $100,000 funded from the 2022 Prior Year Unexpended Uncommitted Balance.

Staff is recommending council direct administration to prepare a service level adjustment for the 2024 additional grant requested by the society for $100,000 for discussion at the 2024 budget deliberations.

Civic leaders will also receive a request from the Vernon Winter Carnival Society for a grant of $10,000 to assist with the annual event.

The staff reports states “the grant is provided for annually in the budget, and has not required any written request for some time. The annual grant is paid as soon as the Financial Plan is adopted at the beginning of each year."

The report states for 2024, the city's tourism department has already agreed to be a sponsor for the Vernon Winter Carnival, and the City paid $10,000 for that sponsorship in August 2023.

“We are extremely grateful for the funding received from The City of Vernon each year in the amount of $10,000 and we hope you will continue to see the benefits in supporting this Festival and Organization. We look forward to continuing our partnership to host a Winter Festival that encourages community engagement and showcases our beautiful winter playground to the world,” carnival executive director Kris Fuller said in a letter to council.

Staff is recommending council discuss the matter during 2024 budget deliberations.