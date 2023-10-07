James Bond-themed gala raised $50,000 for Vernon's North Okanagan Hospice Society

Photo: NOHS

Vernon residents showed a lot of love for the local hospice society recently.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) James Bond-themed gala had nearly 200 locals dressed in their best for the 'To Hospice With Love' Gala fundraiser.

The event had a James Bond theme and along with elegant gowns and tuxedos there were also some other Bond characters and villains at the party.

Patrons walked the red-carpet to be greeted by a champagne wall, Daniel Craig double Milan Mesic and wait staff with canapes.

The event raised awareness of hospice and also generated more than $50,000 to support programming and infrastructure needs.

"The From Hospice with Love Gala was a magical evening for the community to come together and celebrate resiliency. The generosity of the North Okanagan is heart-warming, I want to thank the attendees, sponsors, and volunteers for supporting the gala," NOHS Executive Director Lisa Matthews said.

The entertainment continued inside the newly renovated Prestige Vernon Lodge Grand Ballroom, with a gourmet three-course dinner. Local radio personalities Brian and Rebecca kept the crowd entertained, along with a live bucket list auction, silent auction, casino games, dance demonstrations from City Dance.

One of the highlights of the evening was dancing to The Legendary Lake Monsters big band including a number of James Bond movie themes.

The evening was captured in photos with a hugely popular selfie station and the unique Flash and Frame 360 photo booth, which generated nearly 80,000 social media impressions.

This is the first signature event NOHS has held since before the COVID-19 Pandemic, when the final Dancing with the Vernon Stars, was cancelled.