Enderby council and Community Futures to gauge pulse of local economy

Photo: City of Enderby

Officials in Enderby will be paying local businesses a visit.

Enderby council and Community Futures North Okanagan are taking part in a Business Walk to meet with business owners and gain first-hand perspective on how the local economy is evolving.

The walk will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We want to understand their priorities and what we can do to help them succeed,” says Mayor Huck Galbraith. “As we learn more about their outlook, innovation and challenges, we can help to match local businesses to supports and services that the City of Enderby, Community Futures, and other agencies offer.”

Business Walks are intended to provide elected officials and business support organizations an opportunity to listen to the business community and identify common themes.

Owners will be asked questions on the local economy, how it's changing, and opportunities to grow.

“We are looking forward to engaging with local businesses, hearing about the great initiatives happening in the business community, and collaborating to support the growth of Enderby's vibrant entrepreneurial community,” notes Erin Jones, business advisor with Community Futures North Okanagan.