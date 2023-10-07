Vernon Fire Rescue seeks equipment to deal with electric vehicle fires

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon Fire Rescue is seeking $80,000 to purchase fire suppression equipment specifically geared towards fighting electric vehicle fires.

"The electric vehicle fire suppression equipment is needed to address difficult to control fires in electric vehicles," a request to city council states.

The fire department is also seeking a further $50,000 to buy a tethered drone, which would provide a bird's eye view during floods, landslides, large fire events and of wildland fuel treatment areas.

The electric vehicle fire suppression equipment could be funded by provincial climate action funds, which currently has a balance of $410,164 already received by the City of Vernon, the report notes.

The drone would be funded through the city's emergency response reserve ($27,526) and municipal finance authority debt reserve ($22,474). That would deplete and close the emergency response reserve.

The department is also seeking an electric vehicle of its own.

The request seeks up to $69,000 for the purchase.

All three requests would be considered during council's budget deliberations.