Voluntary action sought to reduce smell from Vernon cannabis facility

There have been 44 bylaw complaints about the smell emanating from a Middleton Mountain cannabis production facility.

This follows a request for more information after a delegation of residents took their concerns to Vernon city council last month.

A report to council notes bylaw staff conducted an inspection of the Kosmina Road facility in spring 2022, at which time odour concerns were discussed with management.

"The facility was co-operative, and conducted a voluntary upgrade to its air filtration systems by adding several additional carbon filters in August 2022 to help mitigate outdoor cannabis odour and to align with Health Canada's odour control requirements for the indoor commercial production of cannabis," the report states.

The 60,000-square-foot facility is operated by Avant Brands.

Residents of the Quail Run neighbourhood say the smell continues to be bothersome, however.

Council inquired about municipal regulatory enforcement options, and the council report notes that bylaw staff have connected with provincial cannabis and liquor inspectors, "who advised that indoor cannabis facilities licensed by Health Canada are not within the Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch operational mandate, as their focus is private retail cannabis outlets and liquor establishment compliance and enforcement."

Outdoor odour from federally licenced indoor cannabis cultivation facility is the responsibility of Health Canada, the report adds.

"Regulatory inspections and enforcement activities are conducted by the Health Canada Controlled Substances and Cannabis Branch at their discretion. Bylaw compliance has no jurisdictional authority to enforce federal regulations."

In 2022, the Union of BC Municipalities endorsed a resolution calling for an increase in Health Canada staffing resources "to effectively address compliance and enforcement of federal cannabis regulations and specifically references escape of cannabis odour to the outdoors."

Meanwhile, bylaw staff continue to work with the facility "to achieve voluntary compliance through further voluntary facility modifications to control outdoor cannabis odour.

"Health Canada Controlled Substances and Cannabis Branch is aware of the outdoor odour issue from this facility and have advised they will move forward with compliance and enforcement at their discretion."