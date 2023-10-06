Man arrested rolling wheelbarrow full of stolen tools down Vernon street at 1 in the morning

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP have recovered a number of stolen tools after a man was seen pushing a wheelbarrow down a residential street in the middle of the night.

An alert East Hill resident reported the sighting to police about 1:15 a.m. Oct. 1.

Officers quickly locating the man and found the wheelbarrow "was overflowing with tools and other items," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

Believing the property to the stolen, police arrested the man and seized the property, which included a canopy, Craftsman air compressor, Craftsman tool box and the wheelbarrow.

"We would like to be able to return this property to (its) rightful owner," says Finn.

"If you recognize these items as your property or had items stolen from your residence or vehicle overnight, let us know."

A 37-year old man is in custody and is faces charges including possession of stolen property and failure to comply with a probation order.

Contact Const. Chappell at 250-545-7171.

Proof of ownership will be required to claim the items.