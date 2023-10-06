Active Living Centre tax hike may be deferred for a year in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

It's a rare break for taxpayers, albeit a short-lived one.

The City of Vernon has spent less than anticipated so far on the forthcoming Active Living Centre, so administration is recommending council defer the first of upcoming tax increases and the borrowing associated with them.

"During 2023, expenditures for the project have been significantly less than budgeted. To date, of the $12,000,000 budget, only $400,000 has been spent, and $900,000 committed through purchase orders," a report to council states.

The city had planned to borrow $12,000,000 this fall, $40,000,000 in spring 2024 and 2025 (in two draws), and a final long-term debt draw of $29,000,000 in fall 2026.

It's now recommended the city delay the borrowing by one year and adjust its strategy for a slightly higher interest rate.

"The amended strategy recommends postponing long-term debt issuance until the fall of each calendar year – 2024, 2025 and 2026. During the interim, the city will utilize temporary borrowing," administration recommends.

For the 2024 budget, the estimated cost of borrowing is $748,125 ($503,125 in temporary borrowing interest plus $245,000 in long-term debt interest). Administration recommends borrowing from the city's internal reserves to fund the 2024 interest payments, resulting in no taxation increase.

This would delay a planned 3.5% tax hike by one year, to start in 2025. Tax increases would continue through 2028.

The original estimates were based on a long-term interest rate of 4.23%. The current 10-year borrowing rate is 4.9%, and the temporary borrowing rate is 5.75%, the city report states.

Also, due to "current economic conditions and uncertainty," the amended borrowing strategy assumes 4% annual operating cost increases, rather than 2% included in the original strategy.

The amended plan will still require a loan from internal reserves totalling $2,133,809 in 2026 to limit tax increases to 3.5% in 2025, 2026 and 2027. In 2028, a final tax increase of 2.8% will be required

A provision for increased operating expenses in 2026 and 2027 forecasts increase of $275,000 and $549,000 for the two years.