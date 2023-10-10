Vernon spray irrigation season ends, but leaking line remains a big problem

Photo: Google Street View

The City of Vernon's spray irrigation season has come to an end – but that doesn't mean the end of headaches for a system line that has been leaking since May.

A report to city council notes the spray irrigation season wound up Sept. 27, and staff are currently preparing the system for winterization.

Following the shutdown, operations staff continued to pump out containment pools on Commonage Road until Thursday evening, allowing the line to drain.

"Administration continues to investigate methods to lower groundwater levels to assist in possible repair methods, and the consultants are continuing with designs for the replacement and repair of the spray irrigation line," the report states.

Administration is expected to bring estimated costs to council for the forthcoming budget process.

An earlier report noted repairs could cost as much as $3 million.

The main had been leaking since May, and pump trucks were used to keep water from flowing into Commonage (Rose's) Pond.

The main feeds reclaimed water from the McKay Reservoir to the city's spray irrigation system.

The leak site is beside the Regional Compost Facility, across from the pond.

The line there is buried five metres below ground due to elevation of Commonage Road by the Ministry of Highways some years ago to alleviate seasonal flooding.

The pond surface is just one metre below the road surface, making open-cut excavation "extremely challenging" the city was told in August.

The main supplies the city's major spray irrigation users, including: PRT Growing Services, the DND Fields, Vernon Seed Orchard, Kalamalka Research Station, Marshall Fields, the Regional Compost Facility, Vernon Golf and Country Club, Coldstream Ranch, and others.

A long-term solution would entail replacing and raising the lines to a maintainable depth. Estimates range from $2 million to $3.6 million. The work would also require draining the pond to five metres below road level.