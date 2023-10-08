Contract close for Becker Bike Park expansion

Photo: City of Vernon

A bike park expansion at Vernon's Becker Park is one step closer.

A memo to city council states proposals for Phase 2 of the skills park have been received from qualified bicycle facility designers and builders.

A lead proponent has been identified, and the city is in the process of executing a contract.

"The design phase will continue once the designer and builder is onboard. Preliminary site works are expected to occur in late fall ... with major facility construction beginning in the spring," the council update states.

A $500,000 revitalization is planned for the bike park.

Funds will come from the Ministry of Tourism's Destination Development Fund.

Work will include improvements to the trail network, a paved pump track, bike skills area, dirt jumps, new signage and a parking lot renewal.