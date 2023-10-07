Vernon historian unearths 59-year-old footage of Silver Star and Winter Carnival parade

Today's time machine is set for a wintery North Okanagan day in 1964.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed colour footage at Silver Star Mountain and the Vernon Winter Carnival parade from 59 years ago.

“Vernon’s population was about 11,000 people in 1964. Silver Star ski hill, which first opened in 1958, was far less developed than today, with a couple of brand-new T-bar rope tows bringing skiers to the summit, it was still a modest hill but popular with locals. The Summit and Yellow chair lifts were still three years away,” Arseneault says.

During the winter carnival, Polson Park served as the backdrop for some events with an ice wall that could be lit at night.

“The popular parade featured marching units, bands and floats of all kinds. Miss PNE Linda Doume, sat aboard an open Chevrolet convertible. A rather chilly day, but she was greeted warmly with smiles and cheers in the audience,” Arseneault says.

“The carnival express steam locomotive and 'snoboose' trundled along in the snow. Revelstoke’s Viking-themed Nordic skiing float was a hit. There are several more floats that are waiting to be identified, I hope you have fun figuring them out.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].