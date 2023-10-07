Tomato hornworm a very large garden intruder

An Okanagan woman's surprise visitor is Castanet's Bug of the Week.
Tara MacDonald spotted the large caterpillar-like creature slinking across her driveway.
“Never seen one like it before and was wondering what it is,” she said in an email that included a picture of the creepy crawly.
An internet search of 'big, green caterpillar' turns up several suspects, but the most common is a tomato hornworm.
They can grow as large as five inches – or 12 cm. Yup, that is almost half a foot.
Several pictures of the large living Slinky-like creatures have been sent in over the past few weeks.
So what is a tomato hornworm, anyway?
According to Wikipedia, the hornworms feed on tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, tobacco, moonflowers and potatoes.
They can be a major pest in the garden, and as their names suggest, they prefer tomatoes to munch on.
Not surprisingly, the caterpillar morphs into a large five-spotted hawkmoth, also called a sphinx moth.
