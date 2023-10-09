Watch: we sent a reporter through the Field of Screams - just how scary is it?

Chelsey Mutter

Experience the seven deadly sins in terrifying reality at the Field of Screams.

We sent reporter Chelsey Mutter through one of the four Halloween corn mazes at O'Keefe Ranch to give you a taste of the horrors that await.

"Will you dare to wander through the treacherous chambers, confronting the malevolent spirits lurking within?" organizers ask those daring enough to enter the House of Sins.

Field of Screams manager Matt Brown says the actors in the four mazes compete every night to see who can deliver the biggest scares.

And they did the trick as Mutter nervously entered the realm of darkness.

Shrieks, scares and startles were plenty, with even more moments of trepidation as Mutter encountered characters representing the seven sins: pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth.

Watch and laugh – or scream – along.

Field of Screams is celebrating a "decade of terror" this fall.

The other three mazes are Game of Screams, Phobia Frenzy, and Scarecrow’s Revenge – each with elaborate sets and spine-chilling actors.

The Field of Screams continues until Oct. 31. Check dates and purchase tickets on its website.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

Find the Field of Screams at O'Keefe Ranch. Access is off St. Anne's Road, not Highway 97.