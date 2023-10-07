NexusBC Community Resource Centre holds seniors fair, offers services year round

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Consider it a one-stop shop for all your senior needs.

The NexusBC Community Resource Centre in Vernon has access to just about any program a local senior may need.

Nexus held a senior's fair at the Schubert Centre on Friday, where numerous agencies, groups and vendors were on hand.

Makayla Costa, with NexuBC, said the fair is an annual event.

“We also try to make it like a multi-generational event so people's kids can be there for their parents, for themselves and find out what is out there for their families,” Costa said.

Those unable to attend can reach out to NexusBC for help any time.

“We are a resource and referral centre,” Costa said. “We have a ton of programs for seniors. You can call us any time and you will get directed to the program you need.”

Seniors can get help with government forms, applications, problem solving and other programs.

“They help seniors age at home. They offer light housekeeping, transportation, grocery shopping. We were a huge part through COVID with helping seniors stay safe at home,” she said.

“It's so we don't have to overwhelm the long-term care facilities, the assisted facilities and people can stay in their homes, especially in rural communities. They won't have to uproot their entire life, they can access the program to get to their medical appointments and other transportation.”

For more information on NexusBC visit their website, call 250-545-0585 or email [email protected].