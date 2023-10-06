Vernon's Kal Tire signs multi-year marketing deal with NHL

Photo: Facebook/Kal Tire

Vernon's Kal Tire has inked a multi-year promotion deal with the National Hockey League.

The agreement names the locally based international tire company the 'Official Tire Expert of the NHL.'

It provides Kal Tire with exclusive marketing rights and broadcast exposure on the NHL's digital 'dasherboards' and in-ice logos.

It will include in-arena and in-stadium signage at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Edmonton and 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Kal Tire was founded in Vernon by Tom Foord and partner Jim Lochhead in 1953. It remains headquartered in Vernon.

The company is one of North America's largest commercial tire dealers.

It was named after Kalamalka Lake, the North Okanagan's "Lake of Many Colours."

Aside from retail passenger, light truck and commercial tires, Kal Tire also boasts an international mining tire business, serving more than 150 mine sites across five continents.

Kal Tire owns and operates 11 truck tire retread facilities across Canada, plus six earthmover retreading facilities located in Canada, the United Kingdom, Chile, Ghana and Mexico.

The company employs more than 6,500 people.

Under the new deal, Kal Tire will also be able to use the NHL logo in its marketing programs. It also has a similar deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

This year "marks Kal Tire's 70th anniversary in Canada," says vice-p resident of marketing Greg Waring. "With a truly coast to coast brand and a long history of helping Canadian hockey fans of all ages safely drive to practices and games, it's a perfect time to build strong ties with the greatest hockey league on Earth."