Driver ejected from car, seriously injured in Westwold crash

Downed power lines across Highway 97 Tuesday night in Westwold were caused by a serious accident, according to a witness.

"A car hit a power pole and didn't just knock it over, but absolutely trashed it," says Bob Blakely.

"The car then flew across the entire highway and landed about 40 feet past the road."

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn confirms the crash happened about 9:50 p.m. near the Bullman Bridge.

"The vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 97 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and collided with a power pole," says Finn.

"The lone occupant was ejected from the vehicle and transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries."

"As we approached, a semi flashed every light he had, and that is what saved us from a power line hanging low over the road," says Blakely.

"The car was absolutely destroyed. I have never seen a car so totally destroyed."

The driver was found about 75 feet past the car and was bleeding badly.

There were several downed wires for about 50 feet across the highway, says Blakely.

The crash knocked out power in Westwold, and the highway was closed until 12:20 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.