Ride the pumpkin train to the Davison Orchards patch, where there's thousands to choose from

Chelsey Mutter

October means it's time for the return of the pumpkin train at Vernon's Davison Orchards.

Tamra Davison says October is everything pumpkin – and there’s still time to get your fix of the orange gourds straight from the patch.

Along with pumpkin patch picking, the orchard has its shop and bakery stocked with fall bounty.

“We’ve got pumpkin fudge, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin tarts, and of course pumpkin pie. We’ve got everything pumpkin that you can imagine – we even make the most amazing pumpkin steamers made with real pumpkin,” says Davison.

Tractor train rides take visitors young and old from the village to the pumpkin patch, where pickers can select a pumpkin to take home.

No reservations are necessary but tickets are required and can be purchased at Davisons. Tractor rides are $8 for adults and $5 for a child; rides with a pumpkin purchase cost $10.

The farm and its pumpkin patch are also a great place for a fall photo shoot. Often people will forgo any pumpkin picking and use the patch just for colourful fall pictures, says Davison.

She says the pumpkin patch tradition started about 20 years ago, and seeing the amount of people coming out to it each year is very rewarding for her.

“When kids come up to me and tell me their daddy used to pick a pumpkin here, that’s kind of neat ... now we’re having the next generation of people that experienced the farm when they were kids now bringing their kids, and we’re just so proud of the fact that we’re a family place,” said Davison.