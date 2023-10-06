RDNO brings back gondola discussions with public hearing

Photo: Ridge North America Conceptual summit rendering

Moves are once again being made on the Okanagan Gondola project.

The proposed attraction would see a scenic gondola ride built above Highway 97 south of Vernon, overlooking Kalamalka Lake.

The Regional District of North Okanagan held a public hearing Thursday on changing the zoning of the 100.44-hectare area where the gondola would be built.

There was a full house in the RDNO boardroom as members of the public came out to share their thoughts on the project.

Senior vice president of Predator Ridge Brad Pelletier, was in the audience and said developers Ridge North America reached out to Predator Ridge “very early” on. He said residents were concerned about the impact on the Bailey Road intersection.

While there remain questions to be asked, and answered, Pelletier said he ultimately supported the project, personally.

“I don't think there's anywhere in the country that has seen more investment in tourism, and despite having different jurisdictions, I think every jurisdiction will benefit from it.”

Most attendees were in support of the project, with many citing the boost to the area’s tourism industry as a reason why.

Mike Overend, with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, took part in the hearing and voiced the group's support for the project, citing tourism being an important economic driver.

“The majority of tourism we've seen over the last 40 to 50 years has been in the summer season, we need to invite tourism that is good for the shoulder season as well,” said Overend.

“This project seems to be a project that would have benefits in those shoulder seasons. We're looking for investments and destination development projects that encourage shoulder season visitation, this project checks that box.”

However some community members raised concerns about the water supply in the area and the environmental impact the project and both traffic and sight lines concerns were raised by residents of Predator Ridge.

“Traffic in and around Bailey Road and Highway 97 is already very busy additional traffic would add to this concern. I would hope that this is addressed with the development resulting in the construction of an overpass,” said Kevin Schiissler in a written statement.

The property where the attraction would be located is on the west side of Highway 97 near the intersection with Bailey Road, in RDNO Electoral Area B and partially within the Agricultural Land Reserve. The zoning change would allow for the gondola, and more, to be built.

Developers listed ziplines, mountain coasters, amusement and recreation facilities, mountain biking, walking trailers among a variety of ways they plan to develop the property.

RDNO advised the public the matter will be on the next board of directors agenda scheduled for Oct. 18.