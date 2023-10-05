North Okanagan Regional District removes water restrictions for three communities

Photo: Pixabay

The North Okanagan Regional District is removing water restrictions on three area communities.

Restrictions for customers of the Whitevale Water Utility, Mabel Lake Water Utility and Grindrod

Water Utility have had all outdoor water restrictions lifted.

“Supply-and-demand conditions on the water system have returned to normal,” the RDNO said in an email.

“Although outdoor water restrictions are being rescinded, the RDNO wants to remind customers that we live in a dry climate and water conservation should be practiced routinely to protect our streams as every drop counts.”