Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents indigenous spin in classic movie Grease

Bear Grease is putting an Indigenous spin on a classic movie.

The show to be held at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre is a fresh and fun Indigenous take on the classic 1978 musical Grease.

The all-Indigenous cast includes Crystle Lightning (2021 Canadian Screen Award Winner for Best Actress, Trickster, and Three Pines) as Sandy and MC RedCloud (Yellowstone) as Danny.

Expect familiar characters like Rizzo and Frenchie in this well-known story of high school love, except the Pink Ladies are Pink Aunties and the famous melodies stay true to their '50s roots, but with a hip hop boost.

Lightning, from the Enoch Cree Nation, is the 2021 Canadian Screen Award Winner for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Maggie in CBC’s Trickster. Her television appearances include Days of Our Lives, Yellowstone and Outlander.

RedCloud, of the Huichol/Wixaritari, is an actor and recording artist who once held the world record for longest freestyle rap. Together they form the hip-hop duo LightningCloud and have shared the stage with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.

They co-wrote Bear Grease to celebrate their Indigenous identities in a way that would be accessible to everyone.

“Bear Grease was the first show to sell out at the Edmonton Fringe Festival in 2021 and it looks like it will be just as popular here in Vernon,” said Artistic Director Erin Kennedy. “Don't wait to get your tickets – you don’t want to miss this one.”

RedCloud said the reason it sold out so quickly is because before it went fully public, “Fringe sent out an Email blast to its Theatre Patrons, who happened to be almost fully white. None of our friends or family members could even get in. We were a bit worried that they wouldn’t get our humour, but they literally rolled on the floor laughing and the response was phenomenal. So we knew that with an Indigenous crowd, they would rip the roof off.”

Bear Grease takes place Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The show runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students. For tickets, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.