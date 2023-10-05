Province-wide study sees more homeless in Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The number of homeless in area communities is on the rise.

And a recent survey by the province found a disproportionate number of those living rough are of Indigenous descent.

The 2023 province-wide homeless count found a marked increase in the street entrenched populations.

Vernon has seen the number of people classified as homeless go from 224 last year, to 279 in 2023. Despite making up only seven per cent of the census population, 42 per cent of those homeless were Indigenous.

In Penticton, there were 166 counted people experiencing homelessness, up from 114 in 2021.

And of those classified as homeless in the South Okanagan community, 39 per cent identified as Indigenous, despite making up just six per cent of the census population.

The first homeless count conducted in Salmon Arm identified 69 people living on the streets with 30 per cent of those being Indigenous.

In Merritt, a whopping 64 per cent of the 67 homeless residents were Indigenous, with First Nations in the community making up 20 per cent of the census population.

A count for Kelowna and Kamloops was not conducted this year.

In every city, the majority of homeless were adult males.

The counts showed Indigenous people and former children in care continue to be significantly over-represented. In all 20 communities, the majority of respondents had lived in the community where they were surveyed for at least a year.

Data taken from the latest homeless counts also showed increased supports and services are needed to prevent and address homelessness in communities in British Columbia.

The previous counts were partially conducted in 2020, with some being delayed until 2021 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The counts show a significant impact of the pandemic and rising global inflation on the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout B.C., says government.

"The results of these counts reinforce our belief that more needs to be done to help the most vulnerable members of our communities," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. "Because of global inflation cities across North America are seeing an increase in vulnerable populations.”

The 2023 point-in-time homelessness counts captured information from 20 communities in B.C., through volunteer surveyors over a 24-hour period. The counts provide a snapshot of information about gender, age, Indigenous identity, racial identity, health conditions, service use and factors that contribute to homelessness.

It is considered an undercount, given the limited reach volunteers can achieve in a day.

To read the full report, click here.