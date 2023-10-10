Grey squirrels increasing in the Okanagan, Vernon wildlife expert says

Photo: BC SPCA

The Okanagan is being invaded by Eastern Canada interlopers – and they are cause for concern.

Grey squirrels, which can also be black or red in colour depending what stage of growth they are at, were introduced to B.C. in 1906 and have been spreading throughout the province ever since.

Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise says six of the furry fiends were given to the province by the Toronto Metropolitan Zoo 117 years ago.

The squirrels were set free in Stanley Park, with officials thinking they would just stay there, but the squirrels had other plans.

“They are very adaptable,” says Wise, and that ability to adapt gave them the strength to move inland as well as establishing themselves on Vancouver Island.

They are also nasty little critters.

“They are a highly invasive species. They are extremely hard on native wildlife, especially other squirrels and chipmunks,” Wise says.

Grey squirrels will even kill local squirrels and chipmunks for territory and food supplies. And their numbers are growing.

Wise said the cute menace was first spotted in the region five years ago, and they are becoming more common.

“They are really hard on agricultural crops. On Vancouver Island, they are having a horror story with the nut crops,” Wise said, adding nut farms in the Okanagan are also under assault by grey squirrels.

“They are all over the place. They are expanding. They can cause huge amounts of environmental damage.”

Once established, controlling the squirrels is challenging.

“People catch them and say 'Oh, it's a cute little squirrel, I will take them out and release them,'” he said. “But all they are doing is just spreading the problem.”

Trapping the squirrels and disposing of them in a humane way is one method of controlling their numbers.

If you spot a grey squirrel of any colour, call Wise Wildlife Control Services at 250-503-7151 and for a fee, he will take care of the situation.