Vernon's Shanda Hill in second crash at Mexico endurance race, but keeps on going

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill had another eventful day at the Decaultratri Mexico Double Deca Continuous race.

Hill took another spill on the bike Wednesday night after a torrential downpour and hail halted racing earlier that afternoon and evening.

That followed scorching heat and sunburn that forced her off the course earlier in the day.

The rain-slicked roads brought additional hazards, and Hill went down when her front tire slid out from under her about 8 p.m.

She had fallen a week ago, and was knocked unconscious in that late-night crash.

This time, Hill suffered cuts and scrapes on her opposite hip, but continued on after being bandaged up and having her bike checked over.

Early Friday, Hill also had another animal encounter when two donkeys ran along with her.

The Mexican double deca triathlon includes a 76-kilometre swim, 3,600-km bike, and 844-km run.

It's run round the clock with only short breaks for food and sleep, and is the equivalent of 20 back-to-back Ironman triathlons.

Hill completed the Swiss Ultra Triathlon double deca only 10 days before beginning this race in San Felipe, Mexico.