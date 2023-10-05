Former employee sentenced to 9 months for Vernon care home fraud

Photo: Google Street View

A woman who defrauded clients of a local care home out of tens of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Michelle Hampton pleaded guilty in February to fraud over $5,000.

At her sentencing Wednesday in Vernon court, Hampton was ordered to pay $37,979.00 in restitution.

She will serve an additional two years on probation and must pay a $200 victim surcharge, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirms.

Hampton was charged in 2010 after money went missing from Down's Residence on Vernon's East Hill.

The East Hill home was named after its founder Eleanor Down, who was Vernon's good citizen of 1979.

Management said at the time that inappropriate financial dealings were discovered and the employee was terminated immediately.