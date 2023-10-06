Victim of alleged Vernon assault admits he doesn't remember everything about day

Photo: Korry Zepik

The trial of a man accused of assaulting a counter protester last year continued in Vernon court Thursday.

Kelsey Moffatt is representing himself in a trial that got underway Tuesday.

The 53-year-old is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an Oct. 1, 2022, incident near "protest corner" at Polson Park.

Moffatt is alleged to have assaulted Korry Zepik, 66, who spent many Saturdays at the corner among the protesters carrying signs opposing their views.

On Thursday, Moffatt, who elected for trial by judge alone, questioned the accuracy of Zepik's past statements.

At one point, Zepik admitted there are “blanks” in his memory.

“I have blank spots in my memory of the occurrence,” Zepik admitted under Moffatt's cross examination.

“I remember my head hitting the pavement and being punched twice. I don't remember everything.”

Zepik said he received a concussion in the altercation.

Moffatt questioned the accuracy of his statements given the fact he can't remember everything that happened that day.

Zepik claimed he wasn't trying to be an agitator among the protesters, but was just trying to present another side of the debate over COVID mandates.

“My purpose was to bring facts and have people think about them,” Zepik said.

During his cross examination, Moffatt began speaking about the ineffectiveness of masks, at which point Judge George Leven told Moffatt he was getting off topic and Moffatt resumed questioning statements made by Zepik.

The trial is expected to wrap up today.