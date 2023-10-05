'Unfavourable groundwater conditions' defer Armstrong works project

Photo: City of Armstrong

Unfavourable groundwater conditions have forced the deferral of a major infrastructure project in Armstrong.

The city says the Okanagan Street sanitary upgrade project has been put on pause "due to unfavourable groundwater conditions which made the project too difficult and cost prohibitive to complete as designed."

The city will now re-evaluate the project design to find a way to complete the project in a feasible and cost-effective manner, chief administrative officer Dawn Low says.

Contractors will be working to reinstate Okanagan Street with site preparation and paving over the next two weeks.

A full closure of Okanagan Street between Wolfenden Terrace and Fletcher Avenue will be effective on Oct. 11 and until further notice.

Detours will be provided while the site is being restored.

The city thanked residents for their patience "as we manoeuvre through a difficult situation and ensure the right decisions are made for the community."