Student numbers show steady growth for Vernon School District

Photo: Freepik

Enrolment in the Vernon School District is up by 54 students.

Supt. Christine Perkins says 8,792 local students are enrolled across the district, plus 240 international students, for a total of 9,032.

Final numbers have been sent to the Ministry of Education and will secure funding for the district.

When the district sees enrolment increases, the province responds by boosting operating funding.

The ministry touts a “record investment” in the education system this school year.

“The operating funding we’ve added to the public education system amounts to more than $3,400 per student,” says a spokesperson with the ministry.

Funding for students with special designations has also increased. The per-student rate for Level 2 special needs has increased from $18,850 per student in 2016/17 to $23,280 in 2023/24 – a 24% increase.

Operating funding covers a broad range of school district needs that help address enrolment growth, including administration, new teacher salaries and new equipment.

Included in SD22’s numbers are 1,287 students enrolled in indigenous education and 354 English language learners.