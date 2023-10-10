InnovateEd conference to attract hundreds of teachers for technology inspiration

Photo: Freepik

Using drones in the classroom to teach math is one way emerging technology can help students learn.

Knowing more about what’s out there for their students is the main reason InnovateED was started back in 2017.

Josh Vance is the assistant director of innovation and technology with School District 22 and says the conference is all about getting teachers who are innovating in their classrooms to share what works with their colleagues.

“Having this conference is about learning ways to inspire them and make learning exciting for students,” he says.

The growing use of technology among young people needs to be embraced by educators who can use the tools to get results more quickly.

“AI and ChatGPT have become a reality that a year ago we didn’t really know about. And as educators we have to wrap our minds around technology and harness it to inspire learning.”

Vance believes a positive approach to technology can get learners excited about wanting to know more.

”The biggest thing to keep in mind is that you want to inspire the learning, but the pursuit of knowledge comes from the inspirations.”

This year, instead of going with the traditional keynote speaker, a panel of students is being invited to address the teachers about what they’d like to see implemented.

As many as 500 teachers will take part in the one-day tech conference being held at Vernon Secondary School Oct. 20.

SD22 is one of five school districts from Revelstoke to Penticton that are participating.